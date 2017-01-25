Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cops: Homeless Man Set Vegas Strip Motel Room Mattress on Fire

January 25, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: homeless man arson, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip. motel room fire

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A homeless man faces arson charges after investigators said he lit a mattress and box springs on fire inside a Las Vegas Strip motel early Wednesday, authorities said.

Police arriving to investigate a disturbance notice the smell of smoke coming from the room at the Fun City Motel on the 2200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard Wednesday morning, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Officers asked the occupant to open the door, then forced it open when no one answered. The officers said a man was standing next to the bed with a lighter in his hand over a lit mattress. The man was arrested while one of the officers went back inside to make sure no one else was in the room.

Arriving firefighters pulled the mattress and box springs from the room and extinguished the blaze. There was no damage to the motel room, Symanski said.

The suspect was checked for smoke inhalation, then taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was held on one count of arson.

