Vegas Police Search for Home Invasion Suspect Caught on Camera

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police are searching for a pair of armed robbers who attacked a man and stole valuables during a brazen home invasion last month, authorities said.

Investigators hope surveillance images of the gunmen will prompt public tips to help locate the suspects in the attack that happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 17, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

The victim said he was returning to his apartment when he saw two men loitering around his building. Believing the men were gone, the victim opened his door, only to have the now masked men confront him with guns.

One of the suspects demanded the victim lie on the floor while the other ransacked the apartment and demanded to know the location of the man’s valuables.

The crooks took items including the man’s debit card and PIN number. The victim was also hit in the back of the head with a gun by one of the suspects.

The victim’s stolen debit card was later used at a West Lake Mead Boulevard Walmart store, where the surveillance images were taken.

Anyone with information about the two suspects or their vehicle (pictured below) were asked to call the Southeast Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8242.