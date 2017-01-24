Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Ski Patroller Dies During Avalanche Control Work at Tahoe

January 24, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: avalanche control, lake tahoe, Nevada news, ski patroller dies, Squaw Valley Ski Resort, winter storm

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A member of the ski patrol at a Lake Tahoe resort has died while doing work to control avalanches.
It’s not clear if he died in an avalanche.

Squaw Valley Ski Resort confirmed the death in a statement Tuesday but provided few details.

The resort says the ski patroller died at 8:35 a.m. “during avalanche control activities” at the mountain that hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics north of Tahoe City, California.

The resort has been closed and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

The victim, whose name has not been released, worked for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

The latest in a series of storms dumped up to 3 feet of snow on parts of the Sierra Nevada early Monday. More than 23 feet of snow has fallen in some areas since Jan. 1.

