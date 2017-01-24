Heidi Harris discusses as to why not everyone is entitled to a home. Plus we include a clip from a late 1990’s Las Vegas documentary where a Las Vegas Strip Guest Room Attendant talks about owning a home with zero down as well as wanting to upgrade.
Heidi Harris Thinks Not Everybody Deserves to Own a Home!January 24, 2017 9:27 AM
For Sale Sign
One Comment
“Deserve” ??? Able to pay for and support a purchase…that is the question. Everyone should have place to call home..as to ownership..save your money, eat at home, buy wisely…then you can purchase a home…Not everyone needs to “own”.