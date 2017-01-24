Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris Thinks Not Everybody Deserves to Own a Home!

January 24, 2017 9:27 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: affordable housing, Countrywide, Donald Trump, homeownership, The Heidi Harris Show

Heidi Harris discusses as to why not everyone is entitled to a home.  Plus we include a clip from a late 1990’s Las Vegas documentary where a Las Vegas Strip Guest Room Attendant talks about owning a home with zero down as well as wanting to upgrade.
  1. Judith Klein says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:57 am

    “Deserve” ??? Able to pay for and support a purchase…that is the question. Everyone should have place to call home..as to ownership..save your money, eat at home, buy wisely…then you can purchase a home…Not everyone needs to “own”.

