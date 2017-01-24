Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Foley: Golden Knights May Hire First Coach ‘Before the Season’s Over’

January 24, 2017 6:55 PM
Filed Under: Bill Foley, Gerard Gallant, Head Coach, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, NHL, Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Vegas Golden Knights could have the team’s first head coach in the fold sooner rather than later, a move that could happen before the end of the current NHL season, according to a published report.

In an interview published by the Las Vegas Review-Journal Tuesday, team owner Bill Foley said the organization has “accelerated” their timetable for hiring a head coach, dismissing earlier comments he made suggesting the position would not be filled before the end of the 2016-2017 NHL season.

“At this point, I’d say it’s 50-50 we have our head coach in place before the season’s over,” Foley told the paper.

That comment updates remarks made by Foley last year, indicating no final decision on who would be the organization’s first head coach would be made before the NHL regular season concludes in early April.

Foley did not comment on what prompted the reassessment, although it could point to the team zeroing in on a particular candidate now. Speculation suggests the Golden Knights could be talking to former Florida Panthers head coach Gerard Gallant, who was fired by Florida on Nov. 25.

Hiring a head coach under contract could also benefit the team as they head into the league’s expansion draft. The league’s 30 teams must submit their list of available players by June 17, with the Golden Knights selecting from those available players by June 20.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia