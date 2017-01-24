Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cops: Man in Las Vegas Shooting Death Arrested in California

January 24, 2017 3:58 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Authorities in southern California arrested a Las Vegas murder suspect Monday evening, just hours after the man allegedly shot and killed a woman inside a southeast valley apartment, investigators said.

Frederick Daniels was arrested in Anaheim County around 5:30 p.m. Monday, just over 14 hours after investigators believe he killed a woman in his apartment on the 3800 block of South Nellis Boulevard, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

A woman who lived in the apartment told police the victim was a friend who came to visit her. Daniels, 41, arrived home to the apartment a short time later and got into an argument with the victim, leading to the gunfire, police determined.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not immediately released pending family notification.

After determining Daniels likely fled the apartment to southern California, Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team detectives contacted the California Fugitive Task Force as well as the Anaheim County Sheriff’s Office, who located and arrested Daniels.

Daniels remained held in Santa Ana on murder charges awaiting extradition back to Las Vegas.

The killing was the 10th murder investigated by LVMPD homicide detectives in 2017.

