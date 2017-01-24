Cops Arrest Suspect in Las Vegas Double Murder Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police have arrested one of the suspects involved in the shooting deaths of a man and woman inside a downtown Las Vegas home during an argument over drugs, according to authorities.

Durwin Allen was taken into custody on the 2700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard by members of the area’s Criminal Apprehension Team Monday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators identified Allen, 31, and another man as the gunmen who opened fire on three people inside a home on the 900 block of West Washington Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Alyssa Velasco of Las Vegas and Myron Manghum of North Las Vegas died from gunshot wounds to the head and neck suffered during the attack.

Detectives determined Velasco, 27, and Manghum, 33, along with a third victim were inside the home when Allen and the other suspect, who had been at the home earlier in the evening, returned and knocked at the door.

The surviving victim told police an argument over drugs ensured, prompting the gunfire that killed Velasco and Manghum while wounding the third victim. That man suffered wounds to his hands, but was able to escape the home and was treated at University Medical Center.

Allen was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on several charges, including 2 counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy, battery and drug possession.

Detectives continued seeking the second suspect in the case, described as a dark-skinned man in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt.