Best Comedy Shows Coming To Las Vegas In Spring 2017

By Heather Landon Up and down the Las Vegas Strip you will find a near endless line-up of shows, concerts and comedy shows. In fact, Sin City is home to some of the top performers in the world and is always welcoming other top performers for limited engagements. Laugh from your belly and enjoy headliners such as Terry Fator, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Terry Fator

Mirage Las Vegas

3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 791-7111

www.terryfator.com



Date: March 30, 2107 at 7:30 p.m. Mirage Las Vegas3400 Las Vegas Blvd. SouthLas Vegas, NV 89109(702) 791-7111Date: March 30, 2107 at 7:30 p.m. Seeing Terry Fator in person is truly a one-of-a-kind experience when in Las Vegas. This Strip Headliner and “America’s Got Talent” winner will truly capture your heart as well as tickle your funny bone. Best thing about his performance is his ability to bring life to his characters and his amazing celebrity impressions. Some favorites include impressions of Garth Brooks, Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga and Dean Martin. If you only have time to see one show while in Vegas, make Terry Fator that one.

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Colosseum at Caesars Palace

3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(866) 227-538

www.caesars.com/Colosseum Colosseum at Caesars Palace3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd.Las Vegas, NV 89109(866) 227-538 Date: April 9, 2017 at 7 p.m. Comedy Legends, Steve Martin and Martin Short, are making their way to Las Vegas this spring. Their new show is sure to offer you “An Evening You Will Never Forget For The Rest Of Your Life.” Both of these comedians will have you rolling in your seat with laughter during this non-stop stand-up show. Entertaining audiences since the 60’s and 70’s, Martin and Short are a must-see show this spring when in the Las Vegas area.

Gabriel Iglesias

The Mirage

3400 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 791-7111

Ray Romano and David Spade

The Mirage

3400 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 791-7111

www.mirage.com/entertainment/romano-spade The Mirage3400 S. Las Vegas Blvd.Las Vegas, NV 89109(702) 791-7111 Date: April 22, 2017 at 10 p.m. Two stars from some of the most popular comedy sitcoms in television history will be taking the stage together right here in Las Vegas. Ray Romano and David Spade will be joining forces to bring a night full of laughter from their hilarious banter. If you are a fan of Everybody Love Raymond and Just Shoot Me, you are not going to want to miss out on this show. They are sure to have you laughing so much you will be in tears before the end of the night.