Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Best Comedy Shows Coming To Las Vegas In Spring 2017

January 24, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Eat See Play, Heather Landon, See, Top Spots
By Heather Landon

Up and down the Las Vegas Strip you will find a near endless line-up of shows, concerts and comedy shows. In fact, Sin City is home to some of the top performers in the world and is always welcoming other top performers for limited engagements. Laugh from your belly and enjoy headliners such as Terry Fator, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Terry Fator
Mirage Las Vegas
3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 791-7111
www.terryfator.com

Date: March 30, 2107 at 7:30 p.m.

Seeing Terry Fator in person is truly a one-of-a-kind experience when in Las Vegas. This Strip Headliner and “America’s Got Talent” winner will truly capture your heart as well as tickle your funny bone. Best thing about his performance is his ability to bring life to his characters and his amazing celebrity impressions. Some favorites include impressions of Garth Brooks, Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga and Dean Martin. If you only have time to see one show while in Vegas, make Terry Fator that one.

Steve Martin and Martin Short
Colosseum at Caesars Palace
3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(866) 227-538
www.caesars.com/Colosseum

Date: April 9, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Comedy Legends, Steve Martin and Martin Short, are making their way to Las Vegas this spring. Their new show is sure to offer you “An Evening You Will Never Forget For The Rest Of Your Life.”  Both of these comedians will have you rolling in your seat with laughter during this non-stop stand-up show. Entertaining audiences since the 60’s and 70’s, Martin and Short are a must-see show this spring when in the Las Vegas area.

Gabriel Iglesias
The Mirage
3400 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 791-7111
www.mirage.com/entertainment/gabriel-iglesias

Date: April 14, 2017 at 10 p.m.

Gabriel Iglesias, aka Fluffy, will be packing up his Hawaiian shirt and coming to The Mirage in April 2017. This funny man is best known for just getting up and talking about himself, his being fluffy, his family and other things that have happened to him. If you have not seen him in person, you are not going to want to miss out on his spot-on sound effects, including everything from microwave ovens, celebrity voices, speeding cars and police sirens.

Related: Top Free Attractions Near Las Vegas

Ray Romano and David Spade
The Mirage
3400 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 791-7111
www.mirage.com/entertainment/romano-spade

Date: April 22, 2017 at 10 p.m.

Two stars from some of the most popular comedy sitcoms in television history will be taking the stage together right here in Las Vegas. Ray Romano and David Spade will be joining forces to bring a night full of laughter from their hilarious banter. If you are a fan of Everybody Love Raymond and Just Shoot Me, you are not going to want to miss out on this show. They are sure to have you laughing so much you will be in tears before the end of the night.

Jo Koy
Treasure Island
3300 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 894-7111
www.treasureisland.com/shows

Date: March 3, 2017 at 9 p.m.

Jo Koy has been seen on numerous Comedy Central and VH1 specials, as well as co-hosting The Michael Yo and Jo Koy Show. He has also been a guest star on many other television shows and podcasts. Come see the stand-up comedian who got his start here in Vegas in a local coffee house. His infectious attitude and performance will have you laughing in the aisles and all the way home. Chances are you will probably even chuckle weeks later when you think back to his performance.

Related: Top Free Summer Concerts in Las Vegas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia