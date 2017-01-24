Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

2019 Trial Set for Escaped North Las Vegas Homicide Suspect

January 24, 2017 12:27 PM
Filed Under: Alonso Perez, homicide suspect, Las Vegas news, Mohammed Robinson, North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A homicide defendant whose escape from a Nevada police station and recapture several days later drew intense interest is headed to trial in February 2019 on a capital murder charge.

A Clark County District Court judge on Monday set a trial date more than two years away to allow both sides to prepare for trial for 25-year-old Alonso Perez.

Perez has been jailed since his recapture in September after breaking handcuffs and escaping during questioning by North Las Vegas police. His bail is more than $1.6 million.

He faces the death penalty in the August shooting death of 51-year-old Mohammed Robinson at a local fast-food restaurant.
Perez has pleaded not guilty.

He’s charged separately in two other Las Vegas murder cases.

