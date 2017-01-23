Wow! Tahoe Resorts Measure 23 Feet of Snow This Month…So Far

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another nearly 3 feet of new snow fell on Sierra Nevada ski resorts in a 24-hour period, and the city of Reno recorded one of its snowiest days in at least 80 years as the latest in a series of winter storms made its way through the region.

The National Weather Service said the 7.6 inches of snow recorded at Reno-Tahoe International Airport Monday morning was the 17th largest 24-hour snowfall since it started keeping records in 1937.

More than 23 feet of snow has fallen since Jan. 1 at several Sierra resorts, including Heavenly Mountain at South Lake Tahoe, California and Kirkwood Mountain Resort south of Lake Tahoe.

Stephanie Myers, a spokeswoman for Vail Resorts, which owns both resorts, said it’s the snowiest January ever at both of those resorts. She says more than 31 feet of snow has fallen at Kirkwood — a total of 381 inches — since Nov. 1. She says 365 inches has fallen since then at Heavenly Mountain. Northstar near Truckee, California has received 283 inches this month, and 376 inches for the season.

Schools were cancelled through the Reno-Tahoe region on Monday, but the snow had melted off most Reno streets by Monday afternoon.