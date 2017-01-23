Police Seek Vehicle, Driver in Henderson Hit-and-Run Crash

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle involved in an hit-and-run crash that left a woman critically injured earlier this month, according to authorities.

Surveillance video captured images of the car last seen fleeing the scene of the crash that happened on the 500 block of South Boulder Highway just before noon on January 12, a Henderson city statement reported.

Investigators said the car was turning from a business drive on to northbound Boulder Highway and didn’t yield to oncoming traffic, colliding with and rolling a Chrysler minivan.

A female passenger in the minivan was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. She remains hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital.

The suspect vehicle, a gray 2005 to 2009 four-door Buick LaCrosse suffered severe front end damage, was able to escape the area before police arrived. The driver did not stop to help the victims or report the crash to 911.

Henderson police hope the video will encourage any witnesses or anyone with information about the vehicle’s whereabouts to come forward. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911.