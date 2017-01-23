Henderson Police Release Suspect Image in Jewelry Store Robbery Death

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police in Henderson have released video surveillance images of the suspect in a jewelry store robbery that ended in the shooting death of a store employee Saturday night, according to authorities.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find the robber, who entered the Jared Jewelers store at 1071 West Sunset Road around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, a Henderson city statement reported.

The suspect pulled a gun, prompting the store’s security guard to try and subdue the gunman. During the altercation, the guard fired what Henderson police characterized as a wayward shot, striking 57-year-old Kimberlee Ann Kincaid-Hill of Henderson. The suspect then fled without any merchandise or cash.

Kincad-Hill was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where she died a short time later.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect is a dark-skinned man, between 5’6″ and 5’10” tall and weighing 140 to 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and black hoodie sweatshirt, black pants, a black mask and a dark-colored hat or beanie. The suspect also had a dark colored backpack or bag.

Because the woman’s death happened during the commission of a crime, the suspect is expected to be charged with murder once he’s caught. The security guard has not been identified and was not expected to face any charges in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911.