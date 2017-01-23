Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cops Seek White Cowboy Boot-Wearing Gunman in Fatal Bar Shooting

January 23, 2017 5:09 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police are hoping any of the dozens of patrons inside a northeast Las Vegas bar Saturday can help them find a serial armed robber who shot and killed a man and wounded a waitress during an attack, according to authorities.

Surveillance photos were issued Monday showing the suspect in a shooting at the El Corral Bar on Nellis Boulevard near Owens Avenue around 7 a.m. Saturday, Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Jack Clements said.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly got into an argument and brief physical altercation with Alberto Sanchez-Delatorre, walked outside the bar, then came back with a gun and shot Sanchez-Delatorre several times in the chest.

Another shot also hit a bar waitress in the thigh. Sanchez-Delatorre was pronounced dead at the scene; the female victim was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The attack was believed to have been carried out by the same man believed to be behind a series of eight robberies targeting businesses on the east side of the Las Vegas valley, Clements said.

In each robbery, the suspect entered, showed a handgun and demanded cash in both English and Spanish. Clements said a customer was also robbed in one of those attacks, while the suspect actually fired shots and narrowly missed hitting employees during another robbery on Jan. 16.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male in his 20’s, standing 5’6″ to 5’9″ tall with a thin build. He used a dark bandana to cover the lower half of his face, and in some of the events, he was seen wearing dark frame eyeglasses. The man was also wearing white cowboy boots during the Saturday shooting.

po 022b 01 23 17 photo of suspect Cops Seek White Cowboy Boot Wearing Gunman in Fatal Bar Shooting

