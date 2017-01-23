Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Avalanche Closes Highway Near Lake Tahoe; No School in Reno

January 23, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: lake tahoe, Nevada news, Reno, Sierra, winter storm

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Heavy snow in northern Nevada and the Sierra has closed schools throughout the Reno-Sparks area and triggered an avalanche that shut down a California highway just west of Lake Tahoe.

The Washoe County School District cancelled all classes Monday after more than a half-foot of snow fell overnight on some parts of Reno.

U.S. Interstate 80 reopened over the Donner Pass west of Truckee, California, but chains or snow tires were required and a number of other Sierra passes remain closed.

Two cars were trapped but no one injured when an avalanche closed California State Highway 89 between the Squaw Valley ski resort and Tahoe City, California.

KRNV-TV in Reno reports the avalanche dumped snow 12-feet high across about a 200-foot stretch of the highway shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.

