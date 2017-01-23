Arizona Man, Vegas Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting ID’d

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities are identifying a 57-year-old Arizona man who died and the Las Vegas police officer who shot him in a weekend confrontation in the parking lot of a southern Nevada casino-hotel.

The Clark County coroner reported Monday that Paul Carr Palmer III of Sedona died Saturday night of a gunshot to the chest at the Gold Strike Hotel and Gambling Hall in Jean.

Police say Officer Peter Bicsanszky was responding to reports that a naked man was threatening employees with a knife near the swimming pool of the hotel off Interstate 15, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas.

They say Bicsanszky first used a beanbag shotgun to try to stop Palmer, then shot Palmer as he charged toward the officer.

Bicsanszky is 42 years old and an 18-year police veteran.