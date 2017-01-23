2 Dead in Vegas Double-Slaying Identified; Gunmen Sought

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities are naming a man and a woman killed in a double slaying last week at a West Las Vegas neighborhood apartment, while police say they’re looking for two assailants.

The Clark County coroner reported Monday that 27-year-old Alyssa Nicole Velasco of Las Vegas and 33-year-old Myron Manghum of North Las Vegas died in the late Wednesday shooting.

Police reported finding a third victim with gunshot wounds to his hands outside the apartment on West Washington Avenue near H Street. He was taken to University Medical Center and was expected to survive.

The assailants haven’t been identified.

Police say the two men were reported to have been at the apartment hours before the shooting, which investigators say appeared to have stemmed from an argument about drugs.