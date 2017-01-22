Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Winter Storm Warning Now in Effect for Western Nevada

January 22, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Nevada news, Reno, snow totals, winter storm

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More heavy, wet snow is expected to fall in western Nevada through early Monday.

National Weather Service meteorologists say another winter storm warning was in effect Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday for the greater Reno, Carson City and Minden area including the cities of Sparks, Gardnerville and Virginia City.

Heavy snow is expected to impact western Nevada with 14 to 18 inches south through the Carson Valley and 1 to 2 feet in foothill areas including Virginia City.

The Weather Service also says a couple more feet of snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada mountain range by Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia