Mooring’s 30 Points Lift UNLV Past Air Force in 2OT, 87-85

January 22, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, ncaa basketball, Rebels, UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jovan Mooring nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime, then converted five free throw attempts in the final minute of the second extra period to lift UNLV to an 87-85 victory over Air Force in a Mountain West Conference thriller Saturday.

Mooring hit a 3-pointer with 3-seconds left in the first overtime to give UNLV a 70-67 lead, but Jacob Van answered with a trey as time expired to force a second extra period. Mooring opened the second overtime with a 3-pointer. His two free throws with :03 left proved to be the game winners.

Mooring finished with a career-high 30 points, hitting 7 of 14 from beyond the arc and converting 7 of 8 from the line for UNLV (10-10, 3-5).

Hayden Graham scored 22 points to lead Air Force (9-11, 2-5), with Van hitting 2 of 5 from deep to add 17 points.

