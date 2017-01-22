Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Henderson Jewelry Store Robbed; Employee Killed

January 22, 2017 2:22 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Police in Henderson say one person is dead after being shot during an armed robbery at a jewelry store and they are searching for a suspect.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a Jared Jewelers store near Sunset Road and Marks Street.

They found a female employee suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside of the store.

Police say the woman was transported to the Trauma Unit at Sunrise Hospital in critical condition and she later died.

Her name hasn’t been released yet.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Henderson is located about 16 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

