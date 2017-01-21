Nevada Sen. Cortez Masto 1 of 11 Against New Homeland Chief

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s new U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was one of 11 Democrats who voted against President Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

The Senate voted Friday to confirm Gen. John F. Kelly on a vote of 88-11. No Republican opposed him.

Cortez Masto said in a statement she respects the general’s many years of service to the country. But she said she couldn’t in good conscience support him given his views on immigration.

The former Nevada attorney general won Harry Reid’s seat in November to become the first Latina to serve in the Senate. She says she’s concerned Kelly won’t fully protect the rights of children who immigrated to the U.S. and are “American in all but paper.”