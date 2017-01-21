Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Sen. Cortez Masto 1 of 11 Against New Homeland Chief

January 21, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Catherine Cortez Masto, Department of Homeland Security, Nevada news

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s new U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was one of 11 Democrats who voted against President Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

The Senate voted Friday to confirm Gen. John F. Kelly on a vote of 88-11. No Republican opposed him.

Cortez Masto said in a statement she respects the general’s many years of service to the country. But she said she couldn’t in good conscience support him given his views on immigration.

The former Nevada attorney general won Harry Reid’s seat in November to become the first Latina to serve in the Senate. She says she’s concerned Kelly won’t fully protect the rights of children who immigrated to the U.S. and are “American in all but paper.”

Comments

One Comment

  1. Judith Klein says:
    January 21, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Of course she did. She did just what her puppet master wanted. Tough toenails…Trump won, the D’s lost..

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia