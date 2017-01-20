Nevada Tribe Wants Coach Fired for Scalping Text

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Native American tribal chairman in Nevada is asking for the resignation of an opposing high school basketball coach after he sent a text message to one of his players that said, “Get ready to scalp or be scalped.”

Virginia City girls basketball coach Ken Fujii has apologized for the message he sent to a players on Jan. 13 before his team played Pyramid Lake High.

Pyramid Lake Paiute tribal chairman Vinton Hawley says “such hate is disheartening and reprehensible.”

Fujii, who has been a coach for 50 years, says he used a poor choice of words to try to motivate his players against a team that had beaten them soundly in recent years. He says he never intended to be mean-spirited.

The high school principal and the county school superintendent are investigating.