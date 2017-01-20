Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nearly 2 More Feet of Snow in Sierra Nevada

January 20, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: lake tahoe, Nevada news, Reno, Sierra, winter storm

LAKE TAHOE (AP) — The Lake Tahoe region remains under a winter storm warning into Monday after the second of a trio of storms dumped nearly 2 feet of snow on the top of the Sierra Nevada.

Sugarbowl ski resort reported Friday it has received 22 inches of new snow in the last 24 hours near U.S. Interstate 80 west of Truckee, California. Sixteen inches of new snow was reported at Heavenly ski resort at South Lake Tahoe, and a foot at Tahoma on Tahoe’s west shore.

The National Weather Service says the strongest of the three storms arrives Saturday night and continues into Monday morning, with winds gusting up to 140 mph over the Sierra ridgetops Saturday night and Sunday.

As much as 6 feet of snow is expected in the mountains around Lake Tahoe, and 2 to 4 feet at lake level. Up to 8 inches of snow is forecast in Reno, Nevada.

By Monday, forecasters expect many parts of the Sierra are expected to have the maximum springtime snowpack level typically not reached until April 1.

