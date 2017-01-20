Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Investigators: Vegas Lawyer Drained Millions in Client Money

January 20, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, lawyer charged, Robert Graham

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Investigators say a suspended Las Vegas wills and trusts lawyer used a client trust fund as a personal piggy bank for his business and private bills.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday that investigators told a grand jury Robert Chase Graham drained a trust account that was supposed to be holding $13 million down to $132,000 by the end of last year.

The jury indicted Graham on charges including theft, exploitation and destroying evidence. He has pleaded not guilty.
Defense attorney Bryan Cox declined comment on jury transcripts obtained by the newspaper.

Graham was a frequent television advertiser before shutting down his Lawyers West practice.

He’s accused of stealing more than $2 million from several and deleting client computer files after abruptly closing his business.

Prosecutors say the client losses could top $15 million.

