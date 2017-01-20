Girl Dies Following Las Vegas Fire That Killed Her Mother

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

January 20, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: apartment fire, Diana Bankson, Fatal Fire, Kaysha Ray, Las Vegas news

\LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada girl has died after being critically injured in an apartment fire.

Family members say 6-year-old Kaysha Ray has died from her injuries after a Thursday morning fire in a Las Vegas apartment left 80 percent of her body burned. The fire killed the girl’s mother, 36-year-old Diana Bankson. Her father, Andrew Ray, is also hospitalized for injuries sustained in the fire.

The couple’s two older daughters escaped the apartment with cuts from crawling out of a broken window.

Las Vegas firefighters say they found the younger girl lying unresponsive in a hallway and she was taken to a hospital’s trauma unit.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the living room and its cause is currently being investigated. No smoke alarms were found in the apartment.

