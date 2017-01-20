Driver in Custody After Bomb Claim at Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say the main gate at Nellis Air Force Base was briefly closed after a suspected drunken driver told security officials he had a bomb in his car.

Nellis authorities said the man arrived at the main gate early Friday morning and made the claim during questioning by security forces.

The gate was closed and traffic kept away from the area as authorities investigated. No explosives were found and the gate was re-opened after about an hour.

The man was taken into custody.

Nellis Air Force Base is located about 15 miles northeast of downtown Las Vegas