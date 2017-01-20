Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cops: Man, Struck, Killed by Semi at Vegas Albertsons Store

January 20, 2017 3:46 PM
Filed Under: Albertsons, Las Vegas news, pedestrian killed, West Tropicana Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man was killed after police say he walked behind a semi-trailer truck and was run over by the vehicle, according to authorities.

The incident happened in the loading dock area of the Albertsons grocery store at 5975 West Tropicana Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

The Freightliner truck was parked behind the store when the victim, identified only as a man in his 50s, walked around the truck and disappeared from view.

The driver drove out of the dock area, running over the victim before driving away from the store.

The driver was called back to the store after the man was discovered. The victim’s name was not released pending family notification.

Investigators said the driver, 45-year-old Guillermo Cisneros of North Las Vegas, cooperated with police and showed no signs of impairment.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

