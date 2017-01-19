Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Raiders File Paperwork for Las Vegas Move

January 19, 2017
Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Raiders, Mark Davis, NFL, Oakland Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Oakland Raiders took the next step toward becoming the Las Vegas Raiders Thursday, officially filing paperwork with the NFL to relocate the team to Nevada.

The announcement came in the form of a Tweet by Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak Thursday morning.

The team will need 24 of the league’s 32 owners to vote to approve the move to Las Vegas. Owners could cast those votes as early as March.

Las Vegas surfaced as a potential new home for the Raiders after the organization became the odd team out in the three-team chase to move to Los Angeles. The Rams, and last week, the Chargers, were approved to begin play in Los Angeles.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has been steadfast in his support for a Las Vegas move, working with Las Vegas officials and Nev. Gov. Brian Sandoval on a plan for $750 million in public money to help fund construction of a nearly $2 billion stadium plan.

If the move is approved, the Raiders would join the Vegas Golden Knights as the second professional sports franchise in Las Vegas.

