2 Shot Dead in Las Vegas Apartment, Search On for Suspects

January 19, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: double homicide, fatal shooting, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, West Washington Avenue

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are investigating a double homicide in Las Vegas after they found a man running down the street with gunshot wounds on both his hands.

Investigators said he’d come from an apartment on the 900 block of West Washington Avenue where a man and woman were shot dead just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say drugs might be involved in the slayings in the north part of the city. Officers are searching for two suspects in the deaths.

The wounded man was hospitalized and is expected to recover.

Names of the two killed were not immediately released.

