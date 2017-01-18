Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Wynn Las Vegas Dumps Tom Ford After Melania Remark

January 18, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Las Vegas news, Melania Trump, Tom Ford, Wynn Las Vegas

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Las Vegas hotel has stopped selling a famous fashion designer’s products following a hubbub over whether he would dress President-elect Donald Trump’s wife, Melania.

Wynn Las Vegas spokesman Michael Weaver confirmed the hotel removed the Tom Ford line of cosmetics and sunglasses from its stores over the weekend, but declined to say why.

Trump said in an interview with Fox News Channel that hotel owner Steve Wynn “said he thought it was so terrible what Tom Ford said, that he threw his clothing out of his Las Vegas hotel.”

Ford has said he declined to dress Melania Trump years ago and he believes his clothes are too expensive for first ladies.
Trump told Fox his wife never asked Ford to dress her and “doesn’t like” Ford or his designs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia