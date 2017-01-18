Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

UNLV Falls Despite San Diego State’s Slow 2nd-Half Start

January 18, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: Jalen Poyser, Las Vegas news, ncaa basketball, UNLV, UNLV Rebels

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trey Kell scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half to help San Diego State beat UNLV 64-51 on Tuesday night.

Kell finished 9 of 15 from the field. Dakarai Allen added 10 points for San Diego State (11-7, 3-3 Mountain West), which has won three straight.

Jalen Poyser scored 11 points to lead UNLV (9-10, 2-4). Christian Jones, Jovan Mooring, and Uche Ofoegbu each chipped in 10 points.

It was a sloppy start to the second half for both teams. UNLV missed 7 of 10 field goals and committed six turnovers, while the Aztecs had three turnovers and were 3 of 14 from the floor yet managed a 42-40 lead with 10 minutes left. San Diego closed on a 22-11 run to end it.

The Aztecs made 14 of 15 free throws and were 6 of 18 from 3-point range. UNLV was 8 of 12 from the line and just 3 of 13 from long range.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia