Is Vegas’ Steve Sisolak Prepping a Gubernatorial Run?

January 18, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: gubernatorial run, Las Vegas news, Nevada news, Steve Sisolak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — He’s not saying whether he’s running for governor, but the Democratic head of the elected body that oversees the Las Vegas Strip is acknowledging he has much more campaign money available than his possible Republican opponent.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak said Wednesday he has about $3.8 million in cash-on-hand.

That compares with $1.5 million cash-on-hand that GOP state Attorney General Adam Laxalt said Monday he has entering 2017.
Like Sisolak, Laxalt isn’t saying if he’ll run to replace GOP Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Sandoval can’t run again because of term limits.

Sisolak filed his 2016 candidate finance report Tuesday with the Nevada secretary of state.

It says he collected $319,000 in the last days of his November campaign for re-election to his final commission term, expiring in 2020.

