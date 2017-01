LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fire officials say one woman has been seriously injured after a townhome erupted into flames in southern Nevada.

The Henderson Fire Department says the Wednesday fire started in an upstairs bedroom.

The woman was found lying on the floor and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Fire crews were eventually able to extinguish the blaze, which caused an estimated $22,000 in damage and displaced two people.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.