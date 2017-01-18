Coroner IDs Dakota Man Killed in Fight With Brother in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a 40-year-old man who was stabbed to death during a fight with his brother in a case that police say may be ruled self-defense.

The Clark County coroner said Wednesday that Justin Dale Boyer of St. John, North Dakota, died Monday at a hospital after being injured late Sunday. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police didn’t identify the brother. Officer Danny Cordero says he was questioned but not immediately arrested pending a review of the case by the Clark County district attorney.

Police say a roommate separated the men, but Boyer renewed the attack at a home several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Neighbors summoned police about a bleeding man screaming outside the house, and police say both brothers were hospitalized.