Armed Man Sought After Heist at Vegas Pot Dispensary

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say they’re looking for at least one armed robber after a holdup at a medical marijuana dispensary in southwest Las Vegas.

No injuries were reported and Officer Larry Hadfield says the gunman was gone when police arrived about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the business on Rainbow Boulevard near Sunset Road.

He says police were summoned by a security alarm and telephone call.

Hadfield said he didn’t immediately know if the robber made off with money, merchandise or property — or if he had an accomplice.