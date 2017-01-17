Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Woman Found Shot to Death in Vegas Apartment

January 17, 2017 11:35 AM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are piecing together what led to the shooting death of a woman found inside her apartment Monday morning, according to authorities.

The body was found at the home on the 400 block of North Lamb Boulevard around 9:45 a.m. Monday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

A family member told police they went to the victim’s home after not hearing from her for a while and found her body.

Detectives determined the woman was shot several times.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

The killing was the 6th homicide investigated by the LVMPD in 2017.

