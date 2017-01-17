Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Tesla Expanding Nevada Operations, 550 More Jobs

January 17, 2017 9:01 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Nevada news, Tesla Motors

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Brian Sandoval’s State of the State address included a new announcement about Tesla Motors’ plans to expand its operations in northern Nevada with more than 500 additional jobs.

Sandoval told lawmakers during a joint session in Carson City Tuesday night that Tesla will expand the factory manufacturing lithium-ion batteries to power its electric cars to include the production of electric motors and gearboxes for its next car, the Model 3.

Tesla currently has more than 1,000 full-time employees and 2,000 construction workers on site at the 5 million-square-foot “gigafactory” along U.S. Interstate 80 east of Reno-Sparks.

Sandoval says the new project will mean more than $350 million in additional capital investment and add 550 skilled jobs to Nevada’s new economy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia