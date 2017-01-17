Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Sandoval Preps for Final State of the State Address

January 17, 2017 2:31 PM
Nevada news

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is prepping for his final State of the State address before he’s term-limited out of office at the end of 2018.

The second-term Republican is scheduled to present his two-year budget blueprint in a speech to a joint session of the Legislature at 5:30 p.m. in Carson City.

Sandoval will be working off a $7.9 billion spending plan based on general fund tax revenues projected the next two years by the independent Economic Forum beginning July 1.

That’s about $541 million — or 7 percent — more than the existing $7.3 billion budget. However, it’s $300 million to $600 million less than would be needed to meet all funding requests from state agencies totaling about $8.2 billion.

Among other things, he’s expected to address potential Medicaid shortfalls and funding for private school vouchers.

