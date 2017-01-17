Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police Seek Teen, Mom in Former Chapparal High Football Star’s Killing

January 17, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, football star killed, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Missouri State, Richard Nelson

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are looking for a teenage suspect and his mother in the shooting of a Missouri State University football player who witnesses say tried to stop a fight involving his sister and other people during the weekend in Las Vegas.

Authorities haven’t named the 17-year-old sought in the Saturday evening killing of 18-year-old Richard J. Nelson — or the suspect’s mother, who is believed to have driven her son from the scene before police arrived.

The Clark County coroner says Nelson died of multiple gunshots.

Police homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said Tuesday that detectives know the identities of the boy and his mother, and are looking for them if they don’t turn themselves in.

Nelson was a redshirt freshman last season at Missouri State.

Witnesses tell police he pulled a person away from his sister before he was shot.

