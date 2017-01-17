Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Suspected in Vegas Murder Shot by California Police

January 17, 2017 2:36 PM
Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, murder suspect shot, Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of a murder last year in Las Vegas has been shot and wounded by police in Southern California.

A task force of Los Angeles police officers and FBI agents tracked the 24-year-old suspect to an outdoor plant and flower nursery Thursday in Orange County.

Sgt. Daron Wyatt of the Anaheim Police Department says at least one officer opened fire, striking the suspect. Officials didn’t immediately say what led up to the shooting.

The suspect was hospitalized in critical condition. Wyatt said the man had a warrant out for his arrest when he was tracked to Anaheim.

No officers were hurt.

