Funeral Slated for North Las Vegas Detective Killed in Crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A funeral is set to take place in Henderson for a North Las Vegas police detective who died of injuries received in an on-duty vehicle crash.

Officer Chad Parque will be mourned during a noon Tuesday memorial at Central Christian Church.

Burial will follow at Palm Mortuary, on Jones Boulevard near Deer Springs Way in northwest Las Vegas.

Police say he was leaving North Las Vegas Justice Court in a department car.

He died at a hospital the following day.

Parque was 32, a 10-year police veteran, and a husband and father.

He’s the third North Las Vegas police officer killed in the line of duty since the department started in 1946.