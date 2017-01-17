Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Best Places In Las Vegas For Secondhand Baby Gear

January 17, 2017 8:00 AM
Sharon Damon
By Sharon Damon

The joy of being pregnant and waiting for the arrival of your special little someone can mean having to budget. Thank goodness this doesn’t mean having to compromise where items such as cribs, strollers, high chairs, car seats, clothing and other necessities are concerned. Just visit any of the following shops and leave satisfied, with a bit of green left in your pocket for cute toys or diapers to welcome baby home.

Archer + Jane
19 S. Water St.
Henderson, NV 89015
(702) 929-2341
www.archerandjane.com

This is the perfect place to visit to complete baby’s layette. Their gently-used and vintage children’s clothing are beautiful, unique and just-right for your precious little bundle, at birth or as they grow. Located in downtown Henderson, this easy to find location makes for even easier savings.

Kidsignment
7345 S. Durango Drive, Suite 111
Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 798-5437
www.kidsignmentlv.com

Kidsignment is rapidly gaining a reputation as “the” place to go for all your baby’s needs, whether you want to buy, sell or trade. This is a great way to “trade up” as your child grows and their needs change! You can find clothing (including maternity clothing), furniture and all your baby’s necessary gear (including some great strollers). Best yet, it’s open seven days a week for your convenience.

Children’s Orchard
7035 W. Ann Road, Suite 140
Las Vegas, NV 89130
(702) 839-1991
www.childrensorchard.com

Children’s Orchard sells good quality pre-owned children’s items, including some brand-name clothing, toys, furniture and books. This is the perfect place to browse to find just the right item to meet your baby needs and you will be surprised at the value you can get for your dollar.

As They Grow Kids’ Consignment Sales
4486 N. Rancho Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89130
(702) 499-1438
www.astheygrowsale.com

This may be a seasonal consignment sale but it’s well worth the wait. Sales are held in Henderson and Summerlin, making them convenient for residents throughout the Valley. You will find vast amounts of gently used baby items for sale, including furniture, clothing, toys and gear. Past spring and fall events have proven extremely popular as you can find all your needs under one “roof.”

Colleen’s Classic Consignments
681 Marks St.
Henderson, NV 89014
(702) 547-4318
cccfurnishings.com

If you are looking for used furniture of any type, including for children or babies, Colleen’s is the first place you should check. They have original quality items at decent costs, making the foray into parenthood just a little more affordable. Although this is anything but a traditional ‘baby’ shop, you can find many unique items that can be repurposed as dressers, changing tables or for other uses. Just because the word “baby” isn’t on the label doesn’t mean that it can’t be used for that purpose!

