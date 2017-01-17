Best Places In Las Vegas For Secondhand Baby Gear

By Sharon Damon The joy of being pregnant and waiting for the arrival of your special little someone can mean having to budget. Thank goodness this doesn’t mean having to compromise where items such as cribs, strollers, high chairs, car seats, clothing and other necessities are concerned. Just visit any of the following shops and leave satisfied, with a bit of green left in your pocket for cute toys or diapers to welcome baby home.

Archer + Jane

19 S. Water St.

Henderson, NV 89015

(702) 929-2341

www.archerandjane.com 19 S. Water St.Henderson, NV 89015(702) 929-2341 This is the perfect place to visit to complete baby’s layette. Their gently-used and vintage children’s clothing are beautiful, unique and just-right for your precious little bundle, at birth or as they grow. Located in downtown Henderson, this easy to find location makes for even easier savings.

Kidsignment

7345 S. Durango Drive, Suite 111

Las Vegas, NV 89113

(702) 798-5437

www.kidsignmentlv.com 7345 S. Durango Drive, Suite 111Las Vegas, NV 89113(702) 798-5437 Kidsignment is rapidly gaining a reputation as "the" place to go for all your baby's needs, whether you want to buy, sell or trade. This is a great way to "trade up" as your child grows and their needs change! You can find clothing (including maternity clothing), furniture and all your baby's necessary gear (including some great strollers). Best yet, it's open seven days a week for your convenience.

Children’s Orchard

7035 W. Ann Road, Suite 140

Las Vegas, NV 89130

(702) 839-1991

www.childrensorchard.com 7035 W. Ann Road, Suite 140Las Vegas, NV 89130(702) 839-1991 Children’s Orchard sells good quality pre-owned children’s items, including some brand-name clothing, toys, furniture and books. This is the perfect place to browse to find just the right item to meet your baby needs and you will be surprised at the value you can get for your dollar.

As They Grow Kids’ Consignment Sales

4486 N. Rancho Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89130

(702) 499-1438

www.astheygrowsale.com 4486 N. Rancho DriveLas Vegas, NV 89130(702) 499-1438 This may be a seasonal consignment sale but it’s well worth the wait. Sales are held in Henderson and Summerlin, making them convenient for residents throughout the Valley. You will find vast amounts of gently used baby items for sale, including furniture, clothing, toys and gear. Past spring and fall events have proven extremely popular as you can find all your needs under one “roof.”