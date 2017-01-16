Vegas Police Probe Shots Fired Near Traffic Stop

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are investigating after someone fired gunshots in a neighborhood near the Boulder Highway on the city’s southeast side.

Police say officers were conducting an unrelated traffic stop at about 3:30 a.m. Monday when they heard three or four gunshots coming from the yard in a home near Flamingo Road and Mountain Vista Street.

The officers sought cover and no one was injured.

Area roads were temporarily closed and a helicopter and police dogs were called in to help search the neighborhood, but no suspects have been found and no arrests made.