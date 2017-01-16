Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

More Than 10,000 Celebrate King Parade in Downtown Vegas

January 16, 2017 6:42 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Martin Luther King Day, Martin Luther King Jr.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More than 10,000 people turned out for the 35th annual Martin Luther King Day parade in downtown Las Vegas, where this year’s theme was, “Living the Dream: The Movement Continues.”

Cheyenne High School Principal Zachary Robbins said he was proud of the 360 students at his North Las Vegas school who participated in Monday’s parade celebrating King’s message of “equality for all.”

The mother of a school band member told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that without King’s leadership and foresight, people of all races wouldn’t be able to stand together at such an event. She said, “I know he’s smiling down right now.”

The newspaper estimated the crowd in the tens of thousands.

In Reno, the state highway patrol escorted an annual motorcade on a stretch of U.S. Interstate 580 designated the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Highway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia