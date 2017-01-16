More Than 10,000 Celebrate King Parade in Downtown Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More than 10,000 people turned out for the 35th annual Martin Luther King Day parade in downtown Las Vegas, where this year’s theme was, “Living the Dream: The Movement Continues.”

Cheyenne High School Principal Zachary Robbins said he was proud of the 360 students at his North Las Vegas school who participated in Monday’s parade celebrating King’s message of “equality for all.”

The mother of a school band member told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that without King’s leadership and foresight, people of all races wouldn’t be able to stand together at such an event. She said, “I know he’s smiling down right now.”

The newspaper estimated the crowd in the tens of thousands.

In Reno, the state highway patrol escorted an annual motorcade on a stretch of U.S. Interstate 580 designated the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Highway.