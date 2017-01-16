I-80 Lane Closures Continue in Reno for Storm Repairs

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

January 16, 2017 6:36 PM
Filed Under: flooding, Interstate 80, Nevada Department of Transportation, Nevada news, weather

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The flooding and snowstorms that battered northern Nevada last week have taken a toll on U.S. Interstate 80 in the Reno area.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says I-80 travelers should expect delays this week on the west side of town as crews work to repair potholes from the Keystone exit on the edge of downtown all the way to the California state line.

West-bound travel was reduced to one lane during emergency road work on Sunday.

The DOT says single-lane closures will continue at times in both directions. Speeds will be reduced to 55 mph and no passing will be allowed.

