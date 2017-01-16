Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Fatal Stabbing in Las Vegas May Have Been Self-Defense

January 16, 2017 6:38 PM
Filed Under: Buffalo Drive, fatal stabbing, Las Vegas news, LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man who fatally stabbed a family member during a fight appeared to have been acting in self-defense.

Police the fight broke out at about 11:30 a.m. Monday at a house on Warbonnet Way near Buffalo Drive and Flamingo Road.

Officers responded to the scene after multiple callers indicated an adult male who was bleeding was screaming at their front doors.

Witnesses told police a roommate separated the two men during an initial fight, but the man who later died attacked the other man again and was stabbed.

The other man also was taken to University Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and interviewed by detectives.

Police said the man hasn’t been arrested because “it appears he was acting in self-defense.”

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office will review the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia