Fatal Stabbing in Las Vegas May Have Been Self-Defense

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man who fatally stabbed a family member during a fight appeared to have been acting in self-defense.

Police the fight broke out at about 11:30 a.m. Monday at a house on Warbonnet Way near Buffalo Drive and Flamingo Road.

Officers responded to the scene after multiple callers indicated an adult male who was bleeding was screaming at their front doors.

Witnesses told police a roommate separated the two men during an initial fight, but the man who later died attacked the other man again and was stabbed.

The other man also was taken to University Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and interviewed by detectives.

Police said the man hasn’t been arrested because “it appears he was acting in self-defense.”

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office will review the case.