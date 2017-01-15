Former Chaparral High Star Athlete Shot, Killed During Fight

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — Police say an 18-year-old former standout athlete at Chaparral High School was shot and killed after a shooting outside a home.

Investigators said the shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the 4700 block of Sacks Drive, near East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway.

Police say 18-year-old Richard Nelson was taken to the Sunrise Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Las Vegas Metro Police said the suspects are known to Nelson’s family and detectives and are working to identify the individuals involved.

Police say there was a fight outside of the residence between several females.

Nelson went outside to assist a family member in the fight and a man who was already outside of the residence fired multiple shots from a handgun.

Police say the shooter and others involved in the fight left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

After earning second-team all-state honors as a running back and linebacker at Chaparral in 2015, Nelson was a redshirt freshman attending Missouri State this year.