Judge Clarifies Order in Challenge to School Choice Program

January 14, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: Brian Sandoval, Nevada news, voucher schools

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has revised a previous order in a legal challenge to the state’s voucher-style Education Savings Account program to allow the treasurer’s office to continue to accept applications.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that District Judge James Wilson’s order more closely aligns a previous injunction with a state Supreme Court decision that found only the program’s funding source unconstitutional.

Wilson’s latest order grants a motion by Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt, who says the program can be fully implemented once the funding issue is resolved.

The state Supreme Court in September upheld some major parts of the program but ruled that the program’s funding mechanism should remain blocked.

Gov. Brian Sandoval has said he plans to include a funding source for the accounts in his proposed budget.

