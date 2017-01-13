Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

What’s Your Message To President-Elect Donald Trump?

January 13, 2017 7:35 AM
CBS News (New York) – In a few more days, President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath and become the 45th President of the United States of America.

As the country approaches the inauguration, our friends at CBS News want to hear from you. No matter which way you voted, now is your chance to share your message to Mr. Trump on what you’d like to see happen as he starts his presidency.

You can submit either a 20-second video or leave a voicemail.

There are a few ways you can send CBS News your message. Here’s how:

  • Call and leave a voice message at 646-926-1CBS (1227)
  • Tweet using #DearPresidentTrump
  • Post a video of yourself to Instagram using the hashtag #DearPresidentTrump

By leaving a message or participating in the project, you agree that CBS News can use your voice or video in perpetuity on all CBS News platforms, including broadcast, radio, and web.

 

Important Announcement

