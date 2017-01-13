Dana White Offers Mayweather-McGregor $25 Million Each For Fight

Bryan Altman

The skeptics keep saying it’ll never happen, but the men who pull the strings keep making moves towards a potential super fight between MMA/UFC star Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

The latest man to put his money where his mouth is for a Mayweather-McGregor bout is UFC president Dana White, who offered both potential fighters “$25 million each guaranteed” to step into the ring against one another.

White made the offer to the fighters on “The Herd,” radio host Colin Cowherd’s show on FS1.

BREAKING: @danawhite makes a REAL OFFER to @FloydMayweather for a fight vs. Conor McGregor: $25 million for each and negotiate PPV split — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 13, 2017

While the money is substantial, many have already opined that White came in far too low to actually get Mayweather on board with the fight.

Mayweather’s fights have routinely earned him well over $100 million and his fight against Manny Pacquiao — his second-to-last bout before he retired — reportedly earned him over $220 million alone.

It is important to note, however, that White did mention negotiating a PPV split, which is where the majority of the money that’s lined Mayweather’s pockets over the years has come from.

Public interest is there, so the demand and subsequent PPV profits could potentially be massive.

Neither Mayweather or McGregor have commented on White’s offer, but Mayweather did state this week that he’d be willing to “make it happen” on ESPN’s First Take.

So buckle up, fight fans, we could be in for a super fight for the ages in 2017 if things continue down this path.