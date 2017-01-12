Ski Resorts Open with Plenty of Snow

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

January 12, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Lake Tahoe skiing, Nevada news, weather, winter storm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some Lake Tahoe ski resorts shuttered for part of the week have re-opened with deep snowfall that is delighting ski enthusiasts.

The Heavenly Mountain Resort reported receiving 12 feet of snow during back-to-back storms. The Northstar California Resort reported 8 feet of snow. Both were open Thursday.

The massive amount of snow blocked roads and made conditions unsafe for travelers, forcing some resorts to close and frustrating area ski fans used to hitting the slopes.

National Weather Service meteorologist Shane Snyder in Reno says a light snow system is coming through, but it should clear by Thursday night. A winter storm warning is in effect until then.

